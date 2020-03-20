Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) Getting Critical News Coverage, Study Finds

News headlines about Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) have been trending negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Royal Dutch Shell earned a news sentiment score of -2.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Royal Dutch Shell’s score:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Main First Bank assumed coverage on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 2,600 ($34.20) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) in a report on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Dutch Shell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,133.30 ($28.06).

Shares of RDSA stock opened at GBX 1,020.60 ($13.43) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,733.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,137.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.63, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.16. Royal Dutch Shell has a one year low of GBX 3.05 ($0.04) and a one year high of GBX 2,637.50 ($34.69). The firm has a market cap of $38.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.23.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.74%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

