Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Getting Negative News Coverage, Report Shows

Headlines about Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) have trended negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Royal Dutch Shell earned a coverage optimism score of -2.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Royal Dutch Shell’s ranking:

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on RDSB. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,600 ($34.20) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Kepler Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,764.08 ($36.36) to GBX 2,529.22 ($33.27) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.68) price target (down previously from GBX 2,450 ($32.23)) on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,700 ($35.52) to GBX 2,550 ($33.54) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,850 ($37.49) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Dutch Shell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,593.70 ($34.12).

Shares of LON:RDSB opened at GBX 960 ($12.63) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.63. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12-month low of GBX 8.89 ($0.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,647 ($34.82). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,723.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,131.62. The firm has a market cap of $39.52 billion and a PE ratio of 4.92.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is 0.74%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.