Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) Earning Critical Media Coverage, Report Finds

News articles about Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) have trended negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Royal Dutch Shell earned a coverage optimism score of -2.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RYDAF opened at $12.25 on Friday. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $33.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.52.

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.