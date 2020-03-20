Ruff (RUFF) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4.03 Million

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Over the last week, Ruff has traded up 28.3% against the US dollar. One Ruff token can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, DigiFinex and Gate.io. Ruff has a market capitalization of $3.76 million and approximately $4.03 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016792 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $156.95 or 0.02643925 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00182294 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00037481 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00035863 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000179 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ruff Profile

Ruff’s genesis date was January 12th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ruff is ruffchain.com. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ruff’s official message board is medium.com/@ruffchain.

Buying and Selling Ruff

Ruff can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Huobi and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruff should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ruff using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

