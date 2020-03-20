Ruffer Investment Company Ltd (LON:RICA) Insider Purchases £17,255.90 in Stock

Ruffer Investment Company Ltd (LON:RICA) insider Christopher Russell acquired 8,026 shares of Ruffer Investment stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 215 ($2.83) per share, with a total value of £17,255.90 ($22,699.16).

Ruffer Investment stock traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 220 ($2.89). The stock had a trading volume of 370,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,911. Ruffer Investment Company Ltd has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.22 ($0.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 235 ($3.09). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 218.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 218.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.73 million and a PE ratio of -78.57.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) per share. This is a boost from Ruffer Investment’s previous dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. Ruffer Investment’s payout ratio is presently -0.71%.

About Ruffer Investment

Ruffer Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Ruffer AIFM Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests either directly or through other funds in quoted equities or equity related securities and bonds which are issued by corporate issuers, supra-nationals, or government organizations.

