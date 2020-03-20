Rupaya Market Capitalization Achieves $8,271.51 (RUPX)

Rupaya (CURRENCY:RUPX) traded 30% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Rupaya has a total market capitalization of $8,271.51 and $627.00 worth of Rupaya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rupaya has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rupaya coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptohub and Graviex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14,182.77 or 2.27671962 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000621 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000575 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00022052 BTC.

About Rupaya

Rupaya (RUPX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2017. Rupaya’s total supply is 71,511,230 coins and its circulating supply is 8,483,235 coins. The Reddit community for Rupaya is /r/RupayaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rupaya’s official Twitter account is @rupayacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rupaya is www.rupayacoin.org.

Rupaya Coin Trading

Rupaya can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, Cryptohub, Graviex and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupaya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupaya should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupaya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

