Rupiah Token Market Capitalization Tops $81,100.32 (IDRT)

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. Over the last seven days, Rupiah Token has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rupiah Token has a total market cap of $81,100.32 and approximately $11.07 million worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rupiah Token token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance DEX and DDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rupiah Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00052438 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000627 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $298.39 or 0.04478053 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00068506 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00038606 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005872 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014803 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015019 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003735 BTC.

Rupiah Token Profile

Rupiah Token (CRYPTO:IDRT) is a token. It launched on April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 160,362,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,292,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Rupiah Token is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog. Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rupiah Token’s official website is idrt.link/whitepaper.

Buying and Selling Rupiah Token

Rupiah Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupiah Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rupiah Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rupiah Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rupiah Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.