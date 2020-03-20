Ryo Currency (RYO) Market Cap Hits $147,013.29

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Ryo Currency has a total market cap of $147,013.29 and $84.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000125 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia. During the last week, Ryo Currency has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,284.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $134.42 or 0.02138778 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.24 or 0.03520268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00619773 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015857 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00649752 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00080228 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00026096 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.87 or 0.00538961 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015977 BTC.

Ryo Currency Profile

RYO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2018. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 18,894,449 coins and its circulating supply is 18,777,136 coins. Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency.

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

Ryo Currency can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ryo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ryo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

