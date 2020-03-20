Saba Closed-End Funds ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (BATS:CEFS)

Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th.

Shares of BATS:CEFS traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.92. The company had a trading volume of 183,894 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.14. Saba Closed-End Funds ETF has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $22.14.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Saba Closed-End Funds ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saba Closed-End Funds ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.