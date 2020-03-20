Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) to report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.45. Sabra Health Care REIT posted earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sabra Health Care REIT.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $155.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.47 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 10.43%.

SBRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Mizuho raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sabra Health Care REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBRA stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.07. The company had a trading volume of 7,692,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,840,063. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $24.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.79 and its 200 day moving average is $21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.77%.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

