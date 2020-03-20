Safe Haven Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $6,951.00 (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Safe Haven has a market capitalization of $424,356.35 and approximately $6,951.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe Haven token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and OceanEx. Over the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Safe Haven Token Profile

Safe Haven (CRYPTO:SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2014. Safe Haven's total supply is 8,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 tokens. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Safe Haven's official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann. The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Safe Haven Token Trading

Safe Haven can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OceanEx and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

