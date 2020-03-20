SafeCoin (SAFE) Achieves Market Cap of $345,740.70

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Over the last week, SafeCoin has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0125 or 0.00000201 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $345,740.70 and $9.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.59 or 0.01156545 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00043679 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00034997 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00014919 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00180368 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008375 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00091426 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin's total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin's official website is www.safecoin.org. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SafeCoin Coin Trading

SafeCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

