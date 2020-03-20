Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Major Shareholder Acquires $1,261,862.50 in Stock

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) major shareholder Corp Srb purchased 17,110 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,261,862.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

SAFT stock opened at $74.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.77 and a fifty-two week high of $103.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.26. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $223.90 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 162.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 486,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,254,000 after buying an additional 23,920 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,761,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 225.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 23,085 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.