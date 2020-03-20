Sai Price Reaches $1.01 on Top Exchanges (DAI)

Sai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Sai has a market cap of $103.13 million and $3.38 million worth of Sai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sai token can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Sai has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sai alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00053003 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000626 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00071115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $253.71 or 0.04123065 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00038313 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006303 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016293 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00014293 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003775 BTC.

About Sai

DAI is a token. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. Sai’s total supply is 101,669,773 tokens. The official website for Sai is www.makerdao.com. The official message board for Sai is medium.com/@MakerDAO. Sai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO.

Sai Token Trading

Sai can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.