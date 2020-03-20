SALT (SALT) Price Reaches $0.0792 on Exchanges

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One SALT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0792 or 0.00001277 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Liqui, OKEx and Binance. During the last seven days, SALT has traded 23.1% higher against the dollar. SALT has a total market capitalization of $6.36 million and $42,724.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016130 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $161.27 or 0.02599853 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00191595 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00038418 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00036090 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SALT

SALT’s genesis date was July 28th, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,620 tokens. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

SALT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Kyber Network, Radar Relay, Upbit, Gate.io, LATOKEN, ABCC, AirSwap, OKEx, Liqui, Bittrex, IDEX and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

