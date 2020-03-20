Samlyn Capital LLC Buys 100,069 Shares of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LOGC)

Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LOGC) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 740,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,069 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC owned approximately 3.23% of LogicBio Therapeutics worth $5,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 127,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered LogicBio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LogicBio Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

LogicBio Therapeutics stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,120. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.89. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $20.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 15.72 and a current ratio of 14.83.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LogicBio Therapeutics Inc will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LogicBio Therapeutics Company Profile

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

