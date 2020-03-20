Samlyn Capital LLC Cuts Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Samlyn Capital LLC lessened its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 59.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 10,567 shares during the quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $6,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,640,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 116.2% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMG traded up $30.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $566.82. 154,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 996,570. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $802.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $815.15. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.00 and a 12-month high of $940.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $900.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,010.00 price target (up from $890.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $901.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. William Blair raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $861.15.

In other news, CFO Jack Hartung sold 4,063 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.03, for a total transaction of $3,717,766.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,237 shares in the company, valued at $41,393,212.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 347,700 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $881.16, for a total transaction of $306,379,332.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 430,019 shares of company stock worth $377,445,113 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

