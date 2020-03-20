Samlyn Capital LLC Invests $2.85 Million in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 164,525 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,845,000. Samlyn Capital LLC owned 0.26% of Abercrombie & Fitch at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,183 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 175.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,029 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 66,177 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,671 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 6,231 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Fran Horowitz acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.46 per share, for a total transaction of $156,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 299,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,420.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders bought 47,000 shares of company stock worth $512,800. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ANF shares. TheStreet raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.73.

NYSE ANF traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.69. 3,401,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,997,589. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.97. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1 year low of $7.42 and a 1 year high of $30.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $504.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.14.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.21%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.59%.

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

