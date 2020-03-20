Samlyn Capital LLC Invests $4.56 Million in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,339 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,556,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corundum Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 32,333 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $9,892,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,517,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,987,464.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $37,403,190. Company insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.25.

NYSE:WMT traded down $5.48 on Friday, hitting $113.97. The stock had a trading volume of 18,415,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,282,373. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $347.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.42. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $96.53 and a 1-year high of $128.08.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.00%.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

