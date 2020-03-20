Samlyn Capital LLC Invests $6.92 Million in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 68,341 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,924,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,077,288 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,047,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,351 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,881,540 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,102,409,000 after purchasing an additional 330,620 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,450,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,058,739,000 after purchasing an additional 524,108 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,585,280 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $667,155,000 after purchasing an additional 733,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,753,145 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $582,852,000 after purchasing an additional 60,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

NKE traded down $3.11 on Friday, reaching $67.23. 1,427,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,299,977. The stock has a market cap of $105.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84. Nike Inc has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. Nike’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Nike’s payout ratio is 39.36%.

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Nike in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Nike from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. HSBC cut shares of Nike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Nike from $99.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Nike from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.76.

In other Nike news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $892,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $2,828,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 271,916 shares of company stock worth $27,686,864 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

