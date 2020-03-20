Samlyn Capital LLC Makes New $1.62 Million Investment in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 9,369.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,181,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,991,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126,659 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,536,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,444 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 1,843.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 765,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,025,000 after purchasing an additional 726,291 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,449,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,685,000 after purchasing an additional 439,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 824.2% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 464,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,054,000 after purchasing an additional 414,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KSS traded down $1.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,889,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,234,637. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $75.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.93.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.11. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a $0.704 dividend. This is a positive change from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is 58.02%.

In other news, Director Peter Boneparth acquired 10,000 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.56.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

