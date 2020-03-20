Samlyn Capital LLC Sells 126,152 Shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W)

Samlyn Capital LLC cut its position in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 85.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,152 shares during the quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at $1,171,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 9,768 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 514,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,660,000 after acquiring an additional 240,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.16, for a total transaction of $99,684.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 151,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,125,810.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 5,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total value of $148,113.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,531.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,408,376. Insiders own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

W traded up $3.72 on Friday, reaching $27.24. The stock had a trading volume of 535,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,223,463. Wayfair Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $173.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.96 and a 200-day moving average of $93.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.03.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.42) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.12) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Wayfair Inc will post -13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush cut their target price on Wayfair from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Wayfair from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Wayfair from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.55.

Wayfair Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

