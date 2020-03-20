Samlyn Capital LLC Sells 912,983 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Samlyn Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 77.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 912,983 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC owned 0.48% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $9,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 146,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,038,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 68.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ITCI. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Intra-Cellular Therapies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.78.

NASDAQ ITCI traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.89. 199,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,177. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.00. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $43.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.36 and a quick ratio of 6.36. The company has a market cap of $719.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.91.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Michael Halstead sold 21,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $651,035.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,704 shares in the company, valued at $537,139.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 17,478 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $567,161.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,156,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,518,203.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,447 shares of company stock worth $4,764,538 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

