Samlyn Capital LLC Takes Position in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL)

Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 56,099 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,000. Samlyn Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Ralph Lauren at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,728,757 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $321,712,000 after buying an additional 41,291 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,925,324 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $225,686,000 after buying an additional 602,150 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 118.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 885,333 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $103,778,000 after buying an additional 480,146 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 677,507 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,681,000 after buying an additional 91,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 390,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,828,000 after buying an additional 89,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RL shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra raised Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank cut Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ralph Lauren presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.78.

Shares of RL stock traded down $3.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.65. 109,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,678,550. Ralph Lauren Corp has a fifty-two week low of $64.28 and a fifty-two week high of $133.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.41. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.25%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

