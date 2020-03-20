Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,037,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,018 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $52,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNY. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sanofi by 3.7% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 30,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Sanofi by 2.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 211,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,819,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Sanofi by 2.5% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 150,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 2.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,103,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,451,000 after buying an additional 59,672 shares during the last quarter. 7.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Sanofi from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Argus boosted their price objective on Sanofi from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE:SNY traded down $2.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.02. 5,284,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,175,723. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.27 and its 200-day moving average is $47.44. Sanofi SA has a one year low of $37.75 and a one year high of $51.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.12 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. On average, analysts forecast that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

