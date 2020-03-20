SAP (NYSE:SAP) Receiving Very Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

Media headlines about SAP (NYSE:SAP) have been trending very positive on Friday, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. SAP earned a daily sentiment score of 3.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the software maker an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

SAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of SAP from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of SAP from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.82.

NYSE:SAP opened at $94.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.04. SAP has a one year low of $90.89 and a one year high of $140.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.29.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 12.07%. SAP’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SAP will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $1.7119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

