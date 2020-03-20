Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral”

Sasol (NYSE:SSL) was downgraded by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

SSL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sasol from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sasol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. HSBC upgraded shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Renaissance Capital upgraded shares of Sasol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Sasol currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get Sasol alerts:

Shares of SSL stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,662,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,867. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.42. Sasol has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $34.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 0.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.31.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSL. Harding Loevner LP grew its stake in shares of Sasol by 2,238.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 57,773,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,116,000 after acquiring an additional 55,302,648 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sasol in the first quarter worth $1,692,944,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sasol by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,635,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $151,129,000 after purchasing an additional 533,466 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sasol by 25.6% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,569,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,571,000 after purchasing an additional 319,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Sasol by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 921,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,539,000 after purchasing an additional 462,483 shares during the last quarter. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.