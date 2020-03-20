Saturna Capital CORP Sells 100,000 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Saturna Capital CORP trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 490,673 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 2.1% of Saturna Capital CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $77,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,672,520 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $49,781,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,778 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,465,322 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,592,882,000 after purchasing an additional 429,310 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 32,812,008 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,561,852,000 after purchasing an additional 746,243 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,527,441 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,656,477,000 after purchasing an additional 279,674 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,295,460 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,619,894,000 after purchasing an additional 965,260 shares during the period. 72.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.23. 39,207,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,518,552. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $170.35 and its 200-day moving average is $153.78. The company has a market cap of $1,085.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.52 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Cfra upped their target price on Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.26.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

