Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 561,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.43% of Saul Centers worth $29,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Saul Centers by 543.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Saul Centers by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Saul Centers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saul Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Saul Centers by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 47.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Saul Centers news, VP Debra Noreen Stencel sold 2,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $149,324.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,499 shares in the company, valued at $253,608.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 48.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BFS traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.10. 2,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,117. Saul Centers Inc has a 1-year low of $25.38 and a 1-year high of $58.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $605.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.12%. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is 68.83%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BFS. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Saul Centers from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Capital One Financial downgraded Saul Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Saul Centers in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 56 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

