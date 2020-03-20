SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Purchased by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,522 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,281 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of SBA Communications worth $36,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBAC. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 195.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBAC. Raymond James upgraded SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $214.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $270.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.14.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $245.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.03 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.79. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $190.51 and a 52-week high of $309.85.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($1.45). The company had revenue of $513.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.66 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 21.91%.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.02, for a total value of $14,912,988.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 208,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,432,538.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary S. Chan sold 4,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,051,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,244 shares of company stock worth $40,935,832 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

