Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target Lowered to $11.50 at Citigroup

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $17.00 to $11.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 18.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SLB. UBS Group cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.99.

NYSE:SLB traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.09. The stock had a trading volume of 9,844,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,848,236. Schlumberger has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.28.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $34,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,622.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajeev Sonthalia purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.24 per share, with a total value of $35,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,333.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

