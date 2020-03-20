Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $373.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.10 million. Scholastic had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 3.73%. Scholastic’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS.

Shares of SCHL stock opened at $24.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.43 million, a P/E ratio of 51.15 and a beta of 0.81. Scholastic has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $45.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

SCHL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Scholastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

