Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 111,394 Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 166.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,394 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C worth $8,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LSXMK traded down $3.73 on Friday, hitting $25.51. 208,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,195,236. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.61. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $51.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.18.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

