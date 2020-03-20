Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 124,400 Shares of Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) by 609.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,400 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Avalara worth $10,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Avalara by 724.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Avalara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Avalara by 372.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avalara during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avalara by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Avalara alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Avalara in a report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Avalara from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Avalara in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Avalara in a report on Monday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.46.

Shares of NYSE:AVLR traded up $4.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,368,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,820. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -96.88 and a beta of 0.45. Avalara Inc has a twelve month low of $53.04 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.07 and a 200 day moving average of $77.37.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $107.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.09 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Avalara Inc will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 15,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.93, for a total value of $1,415,676.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total transaction of $1,265,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 763,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,406,494.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,154 shares of company stock worth $6,523,363 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.