Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 241,245 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 3,891.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 241,245 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $13,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $460,000. Covenant Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 21,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,957,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,638,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 173,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,328,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. 76.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WFC stock traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.50. 73,578,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,482,260. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $54.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 46.58%.

In other news, Director Charles H. Noski bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $2,185.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf bought 173,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Cfra raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird raised Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.34.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

