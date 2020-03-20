Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 3,926 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 292.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,270 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 56.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $34.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,846.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,792,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,136,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $919.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.55. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,185.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,977.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,840.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,625.00 price objective (up previously from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,480.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,500.00 price target (up previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,322.48.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,466,327.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total value of $3,750,660.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,980 shares in the company, valued at $6,332,559.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.