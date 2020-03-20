Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 85,883 Shares of Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) by 98.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,883 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Anaplan worth $9,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 296.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 58,254 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 283.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 110,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after purchasing an additional 81,988 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 4th quarter valued at about $521,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 309,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,193,000 after purchasing an additional 67,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berylson Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Berylson Capital Partners LLC now owns 109,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total value of $2,563,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,142,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,094,457.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 30,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $1,127,499.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,815.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 325,411 shares of company stock valued at $15,431,106. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. FBN Securities cut their target price on Anaplan from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Anaplan from $75.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anaplan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.37.

Shares of Anaplan stock traded down $1.60 on Friday, hitting $28.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,728,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,008,081. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.82 and a beta of 1.42. Anaplan Inc has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $63.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.09 and a 200-day moving average of $51.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.17 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 47.47% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Anaplan Inc will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

