Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 89,190 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 2,027.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,190 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Euronet Worldwide worth $14,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EEFT. Cim LLC lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 7,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EEFT. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.56.

In related news, VP Jeffrey B. Newman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.20, for a total transaction of $621,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,981 shares in the company, valued at $867,040.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director M Jeannine Strandjord bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.13 per share, with a total value of $200,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,129.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT traded up $0.81 on Friday, hitting $78.32. 1,520,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,894. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.27 and a 1-year high of $171.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.05.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $693.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

