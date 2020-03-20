Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 484,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,752,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.29% of Univar as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Univar by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 353,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after purchasing an additional 20,611 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Univar by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 194,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,722,000 after acquiring an additional 22,642 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Univar by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 585,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,183,000 after acquiring an additional 13,140 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Univar by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,940,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,039,000 after acquiring an additional 251,105 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Univar by 14,792.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 888,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,529,000 after acquiring an additional 882,206 shares during the period.

Get Univar alerts:

In other news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.61 per share, with a total value of $95,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,535 shares in the company, valued at $429,191.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.09 per share, for a total transaction of $241,350.00. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 32,000 shares of company stock worth $463,320. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UNVR traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.89. The stock had a trading volume of 5,399,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.70. Univar Inc has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $24.77.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). Univar had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Univar’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Univar Inc will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNVR. ValuEngine downgraded Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Investec upgraded Univar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Univar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Univar from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Univar Profile

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.