Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 193,500 British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 193,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter worth $16,026,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 10.7% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,438,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,963,000 after acquiring an additional 235,928 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,519,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,419,000 after acquiring an additional 206,049 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,283,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,488,000 after acquiring an additional 177,493 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 301,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,810,000 after acquiring an additional 119,283 shares during the period. 5.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

NYSE BTI traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.88. 5,218,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,559,035. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.37. British American Tobacco PLC has a 1 year low of $29.96 and a 1 year high of $45.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $73.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.6721 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.00%. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is 63.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised British American Tobacco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine lowered British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Argus lifted their price objective on British American Tobacco from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised British American Tobacco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.