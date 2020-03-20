Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,822 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $14,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CLS Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 354 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDT. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Shares of MDT traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.46. The stock had a trading volume of 10,756,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,249,151. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.08. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $99.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

In related news, CEO Omar Ishrak purchased 8,771 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

