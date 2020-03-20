Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 103,754 Shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 701.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,554 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,754 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $15,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,691 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 17.0% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,425 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 268.6% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,570 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 6,245 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $1,752,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 97,320 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $12,385,000 after buying an additional 10,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NXPI traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.46. 607,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,275,020. The firm has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.28. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 52 week low of $58.41 and a 52 week high of $139.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.66%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NXPI shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised NXP Semiconductors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.18.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

