Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 113,335 Shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 290.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,334 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,335 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $12,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, grace capital acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baxter International stock traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.75. 6,096,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,237,736. Baxter International Inc has a 52 week low of $69.10 and a 52 week high of $95.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.51.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.59%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Baxter International from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. KeyCorp upgraded Baxter International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Baxter International from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baxter International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.16.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

