Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 54,602 Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 82.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,602 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.29% of Copa worth $13,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Copa by 558.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copa in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copa in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Copa by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Copa in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Copa alerts:

Copa stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.01. 1,380,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,246. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $116.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.26.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.19. Copa had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $681.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.32%. This is an increase from Copa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Copa’s payout ratio is presently 40.40%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Copa in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Copa from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised Copa from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on Copa from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Copa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.27.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.