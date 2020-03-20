Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 74,457 Shares of Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 92.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,457 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.45% of Hub Group worth $7,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,080,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,401,000 after acquiring an additional 53,090 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 527,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 449,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 410,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,056,000 after purchasing an additional 8,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Hub Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 345,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,727,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HUBG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Stephens raised their target price on Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hub Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.89.

Shares of HUBG stock traded down $1.75 on Friday, hitting $42.76. The company had a trading volume of 482,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,226. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Hub Group Inc has a twelve month low of $36.51 and a twelve month high of $60.42.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $900.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.88 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hub Group Inc will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

