Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 95,873 Shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 859.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,873 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of Nexstar Media Group worth $12,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NXST. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 1,669.2% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 532.6% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 165.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $79,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Carter sold 7,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total transaction of $503,710.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,447,458.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,979 over the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.38.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST traded down $11.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.94. 154,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,416. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a 52 week low of $50.08 and a 52 week high of $133.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.04.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.95). Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 17.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

