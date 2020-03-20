Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 239,772 Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 239,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,080,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.50% of Avanos Medical as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Avanos Medical by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Avanos Medical by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Avanos Medical by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 62,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Avanos Medical by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 325,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,979,000 after buying an additional 189,800 shares during the period. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AVNS traded down $3.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.14. The stock had a trading volume of 830,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,379. Avanos Medical Inc has a 1 year low of $21.04 and a 1 year high of $48.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.80 and its 200-day moving average is $34.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.79 and a beta of 1.16.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a positive return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $189.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Avanos Medical Inc will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVNS. ValuEngine raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Avanos Medical in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

