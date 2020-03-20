Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 42.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,885 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $9,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,474,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in L3Harris by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP grew its holdings in L3Harris by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $490,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in L3Harris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,933,000. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on LHX. Benchmark began coverage on shares of L3Harris in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of L3Harris in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of L3Harris in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price target for the company. Argus boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.83.

Shares of L3Harris stock traded down $6.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,661,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,708. The company’s 50-day moving average is $209.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.62. L3Harris has a twelve month low of $149.21 and a twelve month high of $230.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.82.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. L3Harris had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from L3Harris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 16,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,700,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,935,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 23,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.98, for a total transaction of $5,429,115.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,540.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,530 shares of company stock valued at $27,148,116. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

