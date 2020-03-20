Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 45,100 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of Kirby worth $14,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KEX. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirby in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Kirby in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Kirby by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kirby in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on KEX shares. TheStreet lowered Kirby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America lowered Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra dropped their price target on Kirby from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.29.

In related news, Director Monte J. Miller sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $416,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,722.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott P. Miller sold 564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $42,181.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEX traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.53. 652,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,388. Kirby Co. has a 1 year low of $32.76 and a 1 year high of $92.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Kirby had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $655.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

