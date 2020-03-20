Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its stake in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 606,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456,288 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of News worth $8,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of News by 1,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of News during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of News by 5,327.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of News by 1,851.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of News by 910.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWSA traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $9.02. The stock had a trading volume of 799,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,589,123. News Corp has a 12-month low of $9.11 and a 12-month high of $15.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.48. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.19 and a beta of 1.41.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. News had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that News Corp will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. News’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of News from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.30.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

